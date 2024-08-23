CDA chairman wants early submission of development charges at sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Friday

directed the officials to ensure early submission of development charges to pace up work at sectors.

The CDA Chairman presided over a meeting to assess the progress on revenue targets and development projects.

The meeting evaluated the performance of various sectors and revenue targets achieved so far.

To enhance productivity, Randhawa directed the submission of weekly and monthly reports and suggested linking key performance indicators to employees' salaries and benefits.

He also emphasized the importance of IT and digitization in improving service delivery and charges collection.

Randhawa announced the upcoming launch of residential plots in Sector C-14, along with parking plazas and commercial plots in the blue area.

Additionally, the CDA chairman confirmed the completion of the Jinnah Convention Center's renovation before the Shanghai Organization meeting.

He said corporate, educational, and private institutions will be allowed to host events at the venue.