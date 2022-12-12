UrduPoint.com

CDA Changes Property Manuals

Published December 12, 2022

CDA changes property manuals

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has exempted the family transfers of residential properties from the condition of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Building Control Section (BCS) to facilitate the masses.

The CDA board took the decision to improve public service delivery and also approved a summary submitted to it by Member Estate regarding changes in the authority Property Manual.

According to the decision, no NOC of BCS that the residential property is not in non-conforming use or there is any violation of building bye-laws. The decision would apply in case of family transfers and gift deeds.

However, an affidavit would have to be submitted with the concerned officials that any structure constructed in violation of building bye-laws would be demolished within a period of three months.

Previously, the owner of a residential building had to demolish an illegal structure before the transfer of a property.

Now the same condition has been lifted in the case of family transfers.

In another major change in the Property Manual, the CDA Board in its meeting chaired by its Chairman Captain (r) Muhammad Usman Younis, also decided to extend the validity of NOC has also been extended from three months to one year.

However, the next owner of the property would be required to apply for the fresh NOC. Member Estate Muhammad Afnan Alam in a letter addressed to Directorates of Estate Management residential and commercial, One Window, Land and Rehabilitation, and Estate Affectees to implement the changes in the Property Manual in letter and spirit.

An official of CDA said the decisions were taken to lessen the load of work on officials of concerned directorates and prevent delays in the transfer of properties. "We have started implementation on the decisions taken by the CDA Board," the official said.

