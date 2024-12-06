CDA Charts Path To Electric Mobility
Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2024 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) In a bid to modernise the capital’s transportation system and reduce environmental impact, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has unveiled plans to transition public and commercial vehicles to electric.
The initiative was discussed in detail during a meeting chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Friday.
The meeting, attended by key CDA officials and members of the Islamabad Bus Service, also explored integrating digital advertisements on metro and electric vehicle (EV) buses and their stations.
Chairman Randhawa termed the move a pivotal step towards a greener and more efficient public transport network in Islamabad.
He directed officials to engage all relevant stakeholders, including educational institutions, to ensure the seamless implementation of the plan.
“Our focus must remain on reducing the carbon footprint while enhancing the city's environmental quality,” said Randhawa.
He also called for the exploration of special incentives to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility across the capital.
A critical component of the initiative will be upgrading the city’s charging infrastructure.
To this end, Randhawa instructed the introduction of regulations to enable electric vehicle charging stations at existing petrol pumps.
Additionally, plans to introduce digital advertisements on buses and bus stations were discussed.
Randhawa highlighted that such advertisements would not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of the surroundings but also provide a valuable revenue stream, reducing reliance on subsidies.
