CDA Chief Directs Construction Of Cycling Tracks In Diplomatic Enclave

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2024 | 06:37 PM

Chairman of Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa Friday directed the construction of cycling tracks in the diplomatic enclave

According to the vision of Chairman CDA, cycling tracks will be constructed in the diplomatic enclave. The purpose of which was to provide diplomats and foreign communities with an easy and eco-friendly means of movement within the capital, said a news release issued.

The chairman during a meeting also shared his regarding the project to develop cycling lanes in the Federal capital.

The meeting was attended by key stakeholders, including officials from Member Engineering, Railways, NESPAK, ADB, Islamabad Cycling Association, and other relevant organizations.

The Chairman emphasized the importance of enhancing the city's natural beauty along with creating world-class cycling tracks that would not only appeal to residents but also attract tourists visiting the city.

According to the chairman's directives, the cycling tracks will be developed on both sides amidst beautiful landscaping, enhancing the overall aesthetic appeal of the city.

"Islamabad's provision of a suitable environment for cycling is our top priority," said the chairman.

He further added, "We are committed to promoting sustainable and healthy means of transportation and providing better facilities for residents, particularly those visiting the city."

The chairman stressed on adhering strictly to the timelines given for the timely completion of the project.

Muhammad Ali Randhawa, said that the Islamabad Bicycle Lane project will be a cornerstone towards elevating the city's fundamental infrastructure to new heights and contribute significantly to Islamabad's sustainable urban development.

