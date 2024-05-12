CDA Chief Directs Construction Of Cycling Tracks In Diplomatic Enclave
Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Chairman of Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Sunday has issued directives for the construction of cycling tracks in the diplomatic enclave.
As part of Chairman CDA's vision, dedicated cycling tracks will be developed in the diplomatic enclave to offer diplomats and foreign communities an easy and environmentally friendly mode of transportation within the capital, according to a news release.
During a recent meeting, the Chairman presented details of the project aimed at establishing cycling lanes throughout the Federal capital.
The meeting was attended by key stakeholders, including officials from Member Engineering, Railways, NESPAK, ADB, Islamabad Cycling Association, and other relevant organizations.
The Chairman emphasized the significance of enhancing the city's natural beauty alongside creating world-class cycling tracks that will not only benefit residents but also attract tourists to the city.
According to the Chairman's directives, the cycling tracks will be integrated amidst beautiful landscaping on both sides, enhancing the overall aesthetic appeal of the city.
"Our top priority is to provide a conducive environment for cycling in Islamabad," stated the Chairman.
He further added, "We are dedicated to promoting sustainable and healthy transportation methods and ensuring improved facilities for residents and visitors alike."
The Chairman stressed the importance of adhering strictly to the project timelines for its timely completion.
Muhammad Ali Randhawa highlighted that the Islamabad Bicycle Lane project will play a pivotal role in elevating the city's foundational infrastructure to new heights and significantly contribute to Islamabad's sustainable urban development.
Recent Stories
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IIOJK mothers awaiting detained, disappeared sons8 seconds ago
-
Khurrum Mushtaq elected new Chairman MEPCO BoD18 seconds ago
-
Tourist influx makes Patriata chairlift central amusement point30 seconds ago
-
Chairman Senate extols traders’ crucial role in economic growth, national development10 minutes ago
-
Teachers Panel sweeps ASA election at IIUI10 minutes ago
-
128 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab11 minutes ago
-
Several injured in roof collapse incidents20 minutes ago
-
PM calls for peaceful resolution in AJK20 minutes ago
-
Reenactment of Tobacco Vendors Act in KP termed essential to regulate products accessibility20 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker pays tribute to mothers whose sons laid their lives to protect beloved motherland20 minutes ago
-
International Nurses Day shines spotlight on Healthcare Heroes21 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of famous poet Zameer Jafri observed21 minutes ago