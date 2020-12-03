CDA Chief directs for speedy completion of road carpeting

Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Aamir Ali Ahmed directed the departments of road maintenance and MPO to complete the carpeting of roads before the rain spell of winter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Aamir Ali Ahmed directed the departments of road maintenance and MPO to complete the carpeting of roads before the rain spell of winter.

He said that the departments have been provided with the required budget, men power, and machinery for the carpeting of roads.

He made it sure that extra machinery, men power, and budget will also be provided to it if needed.

According to a press release of CDA, the departments of MPO and Road Maintenance are working in two shifts for completing the carpeting of all the main roads, link roads, and streets.

Both the departments are currently working at Diplomatic Enclave, Express Way, Srinagar Highway, Jinnah Avenue, 7th avenue, 9th avenue, Lehtrar Road, Fazal Haq Road, Minister Enclave, IJP Road, F-6, F-7, F-8, G-6, G-7, G-8, G-9, G-10, I-8, I-9, I-10, D-12, and at various other roads.

CDA is utilizing services of its own department, MPO, for carpeting of roads due to which a number of expenses have been cut down.

With the help of Heavy machinery of MPO and its Asphalt Plant the work on roads is continued with full pace. Work on various roads has been completed.

The chairman CDA has directed the concerned department to further increase the pace of the work while ensuring the quality so that the work on all the roads could be completed before the rain spell of winter season.