UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Chief Directs To Clear Wild Growth / Vegetation From All Parks In Five Days

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 08:17 PM

CDA chief directs to clear wild growth / vegetation from all parks in five days

Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman, CDA has directed formations concerned to clear wild growth / vegetation from all parks, grounds, green belts, sectoral areas, business centers within five days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman, CDA has directed formations concerned to clear wild growth / vegetation from all parks, grounds, green belts, sectoral areas, business centers within five days.

Islamabad Administration had been directed to coordinate with Environment and Sanitation Wing of Muncipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and concerned formations of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for removal of wild bushes / vegetation and overall cleanliness of the city in connection with ongoing clean and green campaign.

Initial funds had been allocated by the CDA for repair / maintenance of machinery of Environment Wing while Assistant Commissioners had been directed to ensure cleanliness, removal of wild growth from their respective areas as well as issue notices and impose fine on the elements involved in littering.

Strict instructions had been issued that the task of removal of wild growth from the parks, sectoral areas, green belts, along the avenues and from all over the city must be completed within the five days.

It is pertinent to mention here that Islamabad Administration, CDA and MCI were to work jointly to improve overall cleanliness of the city, removal of wild growth and action against the elements involve in the littering. Machinery and Staff had been deputed at Kashmir Highway, Muree Road, Kashmir Chowk, Pakistan Monument, Zero Point, Faisal Avenue, Margalla Road, Constitution Avenue for removal of wild growth, tree plantation and plantation of seasonal flowers.

It was observed that coordinated efforts are required to keep city neat and clean and it is expected that all departments will collaborate with each other for making Islamabad neat and clean in true sense.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Business Fine Road Capital Development Authority All From

Recent Stories

Manchester City: 11 years of footballing glory

34 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police book man for taking out 'illegal ..

2 minutes ago

Afghan Government to Examine Details of US-Taliban ..

2 minutes ago

China firmly support Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peac ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister appreciates PAF contribution in war ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court acquits life sentence convict on ben ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.