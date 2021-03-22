CDA chief directs to expedite development work at new Blue area

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :During his visit to the city, the Chairman Federal Development Authority )CDA) on Monday visited the various areas of the city and reviewed the drainage on major highways and main roads after the recent rains and directed to expedite development work in the New Blue Area.

He also issued instructions to make the drainage and sewerage system more efficient to maintain the flow of traffic in the rainy season.

According to the details, the chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed inspecetd ongoing development work on new Blue area of G-9- and F9 and issued instructions to complete the ongoing work immediately.

He said that the officers of Street Lights Department should immediately complete the street lights survey in New Blue Area and issue its tender.

He said that the sewerage and drainage works in the said project should be completed as soon as possible. He said that the sanitation department should take effective cleaning measures to provide facilities to the builders in New Blue area.

He also inspected the drainage system on the main highways and main roads including Ninth Avenue and Margalla Road.