CDA Chief Directs To Repair MRI Machine Of Capital Hospital Shortly

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2024 | 03:00 PM

CDA chief directs to repair MRI machine of Capital Hospital shortly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner of Islamabad, Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa Monday directed to repair the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine of the Capital Hospital shortly and submit a detailed report.

During his surprise visit to the Capital Hospital, he emphasized the need for improvement in the sanitation system of the hospital.

Expressing dismay over cleanliness issues, Chairman CDA directed to improve the cleanliness issues of the Capital Hospital.

Muhammad Ali directed to further improve the medical facilities for the patients of the Capital Hospital.

Earlier, Chairman CDA also paid a visit to Rescue 1122 where he responded to a call on Rescue 1122, arranging for an ambulance.

