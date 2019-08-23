UrduPoint.com
CDA Chief Directs To Start Rehabilitation Work In D-12 From Monday

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 10:21 PM

CDA chief directs to start rehabilitation work in D-12 from Monday

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Amer Ali Ahmed Friday directed the concerned quarters to start road rehabilitation work in sector D-12 from August 26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Amer Ali Ahmed Friday directed the concerned quarters to start road rehabilitation work in sector D-12 from August 26.

Rehabilitation work would be jointly carried out by the Machinery Pool Organization (MPO) Directorate and contractor, said a press release issued here.

He directed this while visiting sector D-12 in which all members of the CDA Board, Director General Works, Deputy Financial Advisor and officers of the all concerned formations accompanied the chairman.

First chunk of the funds had been released while Finance Wing would made allocation of required funds so that un-interrupted rehabilitation work could be ensured.

Furthermore, residual work on the approach road of the sector should also be completed at the earliest.

In order to bring improvement in the Federal capital, it had been decided that CDA board would visit three sectors each week along with staff from MCI and bring improvement in the sectors. Chairman CDA visited the entire sector along with concerned officers and directed to initiate immediate re-carpeting and repair of the road furniture.

Instructions were issued to carryout rehabilitation of all major roads, service roads, markaz and class-III markets.

In this regard, contractor was directed to start the work on establishment of base and sub-base, while MPO Directorate was directed to carryout re-carpeting of the roads.

Deputy Financial Advisor of the authority was directed to ensure further allocation of necessary funds so that rehabilitation work once started could be completed in all aspects.

Meanwhile, CDA's Enforcement Directorate conducted an anti encroachment operation in Katchi Abadi, Sector G-7/1 and demolished seven room, two bathrooms, four boundary walls, one scrape store, two sheds and illegally constructed stairs.

These encroachments were established on the footpath due to which general public had to face difficulty.

Similarly, during another operation, teams of enforcement directorate removed encroachments and illegal constructions established by the Centaurs Mall management.

During this operation, Enforcement Directorate was assisted by the staff of other concerned formations.

