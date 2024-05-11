Open Menu

CDA Chief Discuss Urban Development With Planning Wing

Published May 11, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Saturday discussed organizational structure and key responsibilities in urban development with the Planning Wing.

During the meeting, the Planning Wing provided an overview of their various roles, including master planning, zoning regulations, infrastructure development, urban renewal, public consultation, and coordination with government agencies.

The Chairman emphasized the importance of the Planning Wing in steering the city's growth and ensuring its long-term sustainability, said a news release.

He underscored that effective urban planning is the cornerstone of a vibrant and livable city, and the Planning Wing plays a central role in achieving this vision.

The Planning Wing is the backbone of our city's development efforts," stated the Chairman.

"Their expertise and dedication are vital in creating sustainable urban environments that meet the needs of our residents, support economic growth, and enhance overall quality of life, he further said.

