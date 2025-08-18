Open Menu

CDA Chief, Envoy Advance Islamabad–Dhaka Partnership

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2025 | 08:36 PM

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, met with Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan, Mohammad Iqbal Hossain Khan, on Monday to discuss the establishment of “sister city” ties between Islamabad and Dhaka and explore avenues for enhanced bilateral cooperation

Randhawa emphasized the importance of strengthening “brotherly and friendly relations” between Pakistan and Bangladesh, noting that the proposed sister-city partnership could open up new opportunities for cooperation in urban development, environment, and civic management.

“Pakistan holds Bangladesh in high regard, and CDA is fully committed to supporting the establishment of sister-city relations between Islamabad and Dhaka,” he said.

The Bangladeshi envoy praised the ongoing development work in Islamabad, including infrastructure upgrades, flood management systems, and environmental initiatives.

He expressed his government’s strong interest in contributing to joint projects, including Islamabad’s ongoing tree plantation campaign.

“We are determined to further strengthen the ties between our two nations and actively participate in initiatives that benefit our people,” Khan remarked.

During the discussions, Randhawa briefed the delegation on Islamabad’s road infrastructure improvements, monsoon drainage systems, and environmental sustainability efforts.

Both sides underlined that closer cooperation could provide tangible benefits for citizens in both capitals.

The meeting concluded with A renewed commitment from both Pakistan and Bangladesh to deepen collaboration and advance the memorandum of understanding (MoU) for formalizing the Islamabad–Dhaka sister-city relationship.

