CDA Chief, Envoy Advance Islamabad–Dhaka Partnership
Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2025 | 08:36 PM
Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, met with Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan, Mohammad Iqbal Hossain Khan, on Monday to discuss the establishment of “sister city” ties between Islamabad and Dhaka and explore avenues for enhanced bilateral cooperation
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, met with Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan, Mohammad Iqbal Hossain Khan, on Monday to discuss the establishment of “sister city” ties between Islamabad and Dhaka and explore avenues for enhanced bilateral cooperation.
Randhawa emphasized the importance of strengthening “brotherly and friendly relations” between Pakistan and Bangladesh, noting that the proposed sister-city partnership could open up new opportunities for cooperation in urban development, environment, and civic management.
“Pakistan holds Bangladesh in high regard, and CDA is fully committed to supporting the establishment of sister-city relations between Islamabad and Dhaka,” he said.
The Bangladeshi envoy praised the ongoing development work in Islamabad, including infrastructure upgrades, flood management systems, and environmental initiatives.
He expressed his government’s strong interest in contributing to joint projects, including Islamabad’s ongoing tree plantation campaign.
“We are determined to further strengthen the ties between our two nations and actively participate in initiatives that benefit our people,” Khan remarked.
During the discussions, Randhawa briefed the delegation on Islamabad’s road infrastructure improvements, monsoon drainage systems, and environmental sustainability efforts.
Both sides underlined that closer cooperation could provide tangible benefits for citizens in both capitals.
The meeting concluded with A renewed commitment from both Pakistan and Bangladesh to deepen collaboration and advance the memorandum of understanding (MoU) for formalizing the Islamabad–Dhaka sister-city relationship.
Recent Stories
HESCO declares Sanghar city one feeder as load-shedding free
Governor inaugurates tree plantation drive in Quetta
Commissioner Sukkur visits civil hospital with chairman district council
Planning Ministry launches ‘URAAN AI Techathon-1.0’ to ignite innovation
China's Hithium strikes energy storage deal with Pakistan's IEC to tackle power ..
Govt believes in protecting rights of people, providing equal opportunities: Gov ..
Law Minister calls for reforms in justice system amid rising gender-based violen ..
Digital Dubai unveils all member of first Emirati virtual family
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur donates his one-month s ..
Secretary tourism issues strict orders for GDA field officers to ensure tourism ..
Scattered showers reported in Lahore
Medicines supply ensured in respective districts of Balochistan: Dr Yousaf
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HESCO declares Sanghar city one feeder as load-shedding free1 minute ago
-
Governor inaugurates tree plantation drive in Quetta1 minute ago
-
Commissioner Sukkur visits civil hospital with chairman district council1 minute ago
-
Planning Ministry launches ‘URAAN AI Techathon-1.0’ to ignite innovation1 minute ago
-
Govt believes in protecting rights of people, providing equal opportunities: Governor Balochistan Ja ..1 minute ago
-
Law Minister calls for reforms in justice system amid rising gender-based violence cases3 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for making fake call about vehicle snatching3 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur donates his one-month salary to flood affec ..3 minutes ago
-
Secretary tourism issues strict orders for GDA field officers to ensure tourism promotion3 minutes ago
-
Scattered showers reported in Lahore3 minutes ago
-
Medicines supply ensured in respective districts of Balochistan: Dr Yousaf14 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to humanitarian values on World Humanitarian Day14 minutes ago