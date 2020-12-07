UrduPoint.com
CDA Chief Express Satisfaction Over Development Work Of Civic Body In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 08:36 PM

CDA Chief express satisfaction over development work of civic body in city

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Aamir Ali Ahmed expressed his satisfaction over the work of authority regarding street lights, road carpeting, lane marking, kerb stone, environment, and cleanliness across the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Aamir Ali Ahmed expressed his satisfaction over the work of authority regarding street lights, road carpeting, lane marking, kerb stone, environment, and cleanliness across the city.

According to a press release of CDA, the Chairman visited F-9 Park, Super Market, F-6, Jinnah Super Market, F-7, F-8, Golar Interchange, Kashmir Highway, F-10 and other places and inspected the work of CDA.

He directed the concerned authorities to fasten the pace of the work. Director sanitation and heads of the departments including City Sewerage, Road Maintenance, Environment, Street Lights, and others were also present at the occasion.

Speaking at the occasion, Chairman CDA directed the concerned authorities to improve the cleanliness work in the city.

He said that street lights should be restored at all the main roads, link roads, and streets as soon as possible. 40% of streets lights have been restored, but steps should continuously be taken for the restoration of all the other lights.

The work of road carpeting, lane marking, and kerb stone should be expanded to all over the city, he added.

He said that CDA is actively taking steps for improving the infrastructure of the city. Work on repairing of roads is continued in sectorial areas as well as in the rural areas.

The work of repairing of roads of sector F-6, F-7, F-8, has been completed whereas the work is underway in G-5, G-6, G-7, G-8, G-9, G-10, and G-11, he further said.

The CDA Chairman directed for ensuring the cleanliness of parks and green belts side by side their upgradation.

