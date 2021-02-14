UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Chief Express Satisfaction Over Development Work At I-15, 16

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 03:20 PM

CDA Chief express satisfaction over development work at I-15, 16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Amir Ali Ahmed has shown satisfaction over development work in Sectors I-14, 15 and 16 and issued instructions to expedite the development work.

During a surprise visit to I-14, 15 and 16 sectors, he said that the infrastructure of the sectors should be completed immediately and street lights should be installed as soon as possible.

Briefing the Chairman CDA on the occasion, the officers informed that 35% development of Sector I-15/3 had been completed, while the remaining development works in the said sector were also in progress.

The said sub-sector is to be developed with Rs 866.2 million, while work is also underway on road infrastructure.

The chairman was assured that the work would be completed in the next few months and services in the sector would be launched soon. At the same time, construction of underground and overhead tanks has also been started. Tender for Sector I-15/4 has also been awarded with a bid price of Rs 58 crore. I-15/1 tender has been opened, while I-15/2 tender will be issued in next few days.

Related Topics

Visit Road Progress Same Price Amir Ali Capital Development Authority Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Italy&#039;s new Prime Mi ..

8 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,167 new COVID-19 cases, 5,059 reco ..

23 minutes ago

All schools, nurseries in Umm Al Qaiwain shift to ..

38 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia extends COVID-related restrictions fo ..

1 hour ago

New Zealand imposes 3-day lockdown on Auckland

3 hours ago

UAE Press: &#039;Thrive in Abu Dhabi&#039; is a sm ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.