CDA Chief express satisfaction over development work at I-15, 16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Amir Ali Ahmed has shown satisfaction over development work in Sectors I-14, 15 and 16 and issued instructions to expedite the development work.

During a surprise visit to I-14, 15 and 16 sectors, he said that the infrastructure of the sectors should be completed immediately and street lights should be installed as soon as possible.

Briefing the Chairman CDA on the occasion, the officers informed that 35% development of Sector I-15/3 had been completed, while the remaining development works in the said sector were also in progress.

The said sub-sector is to be developed with Rs 866.2 million, while work is also underway on road infrastructure.

The chairman was assured that the work would be completed in the next few months and services in the sector would be launched soon. At the same time, construction of underground and overhead tanks has also been started. Tender for Sector I-15/4 has also been awarded with a bid price of Rs 58 crore. I-15/1 tender has been opened, while I-15/2 tender will be issued in next few days.