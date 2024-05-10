CDA Chief Expresses Commitment To Promoting Modern-day Technologies
Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2024 | 11:35 PM
Chairman of Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Friday expressed a strong commitment to creating an enabling environment within the IT & Telecom sector, with a focus on promoting modern-day technologies such as Fiber-to-Home, 4G, and 5G coverage for the citizens of Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Chairman of Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Friday expressed a strong commitment to creating an enabling environment within the IT & Telecom sector, with a focus on promoting modern-day technologies such as Fiber-to-Home, 4g, and 5G coverage for the citizens of Islamabad.
Chairing a meeting with key stakeholders, including representatives from the Ministry of IT & Telecom, Cellular mobile operators, and internet Service Providers (ISPs), the CDA chief outlined the Primary objective of devising a collaborative policy to support the vision of Digital Islamabad.
This policy aims to ensure comprehensive cellular and fiber coverage across all areas of the city.
During the meeting, the Chairman highlighted the critical importance of seamless digital connectivity in today's world, highlighting the necessity of providing high-quality cellular and fiber services throughout the capital city.
Stakeholders from the IT & Telecom sector expressed their commitment to collaborating with the CDA in developing and implementing policies that will enhance digital connectivity across Islamabad, paving the way for a more technologically advanced and connected city.
Recent Stories
DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela
Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecoms disruptions
Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders
Ulema, Mashaykh call for political accountability, collaboration for Pakistan's ..
SHRC asks NADRA to issue CNICs to transgender as per law
Flash floods kill 50 in one day in north Afghanistan
By wide margin, UN General Assembly votes to back Palestinian bid for membership ..
Musadik slams PTI's political approach as provocative
Saudi Arabia to test flying taxis, drones this Hajj season: Minister
Governor for making comprehensive policy to protect universities from financial ..
Ethiopian envoy calls on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori
District administration directed for strict compliance of CM’s ‘Good Governa ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela3 minutes ago
-
Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders10 minutes ago
-
Ulema, Mashaykh call for political accountability, collaboration for Pakistan's stability10 minutes ago
-
SHRC asks NADRA to issue CNICs to transgender as per law10 minutes ago
-
Musadik slams PTI's political approach as provocative2 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia to test flying taxis, drones this Hajj season: Minister2 minutes ago
-
Governor for making comprehensive policy to protect universities from financial crisis2 minutes ago
-
Ethiopian envoy calls on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori2 minutes ago
-
District administration directed for strict compliance of CM’s ‘Good Governance’ program2 minutes ago
-
Farmers urge govt to start wheat purchase process2 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur outlines measures for province development, pros ..2 minutes ago
-
May 9: intrusion, not mere political dissent: Khawaja Asif2 minutes ago