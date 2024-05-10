Open Menu

CDA Chief Expresses Commitment To Promoting Modern-day Technologies

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2024 | 11:35 PM

CDA chief expresses commitment to promoting modern-day technologies

Chairman of Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Friday expressed a strong commitment to creating an enabling environment within the IT & Telecom sector, with a focus on promoting modern-day technologies such as Fiber-to-Home, 4G, and 5G coverage for the citizens of Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Chairman of Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Friday expressed a strong commitment to creating an enabling environment within the IT & Telecom sector, with a focus on promoting modern-day technologies such as Fiber-to-Home, 4g, and 5G coverage for the citizens of Islamabad.

Chairing a meeting with key stakeholders, including representatives from the Ministry of IT & Telecom, Cellular mobile operators, and internet Service Providers (ISPs), the CDA chief outlined the Primary objective of devising a collaborative policy to support the vision of Digital Islamabad.

This policy aims to ensure comprehensive cellular and fiber coverage across all areas of the city.

During the meeting, the Chairman highlighted the critical importance of seamless digital connectivity in today's world, highlighting the necessity of providing high-quality cellular and fiber services throughout the capital city.

Stakeholders from the IT & Telecom sector expressed their commitment to collaborating with the CDA in developing and implementing policies that will enhance digital connectivity across Islamabad, paving the way for a more technologically advanced and connected city.

Related Topics

Islamabad Internet World Mobile Muhammad Ali 4G 5G Capital Development Authority All From

Recent Stories

DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbel ..

DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela

3 minutes ago
 Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecom ..

Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecoms disruptions

10 minutes ago
 Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders

Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders

10 minutes ago
 Ulema, Mashaykh call for political accountability, ..

Ulema, Mashaykh call for political accountability, collaboration for Pakistan's ..

10 minutes ago
 SHRC asks NADRA to issue CNICs to transgender as p ..

SHRC asks NADRA to issue CNICs to transgender as per law

10 minutes ago
 Flash floods kill 50 in one day in north Afghanist ..

Flash floods kill 50 in one day in north Afghanistan

10 minutes ago
By wide margin, UN General Assembly votes to back ..

By wide margin, UN General Assembly votes to back Palestinian bid for membership ..

2 minutes ago
 Musadik slams PTI's political approach as provocat ..

Musadik slams PTI's political approach as provocative

2 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia to test flying taxis, drones this Haj ..

Saudi Arabia to test flying taxis, drones this Hajj season: Minister

2 minutes ago
 Governor for making comprehensive policy to protec ..

Governor for making comprehensive policy to protect universities from financial ..

2 minutes ago
 Ethiopian envoy calls on Sindh Governor Kamran Kha ..

Ethiopian envoy calls on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori

2 minutes ago
 District administration directed for strict compli ..

District administration directed for strict compliance of CM’s ‘Good Governa ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan