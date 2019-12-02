UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Chief For Activation Of Case Tracking, Acknowledgment System

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 04:00 PM

CDA chief for activation of Case Tracking, Acknowledgment System

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) during visit of One Window Operation Directorate, directed to activate Case Tracking and Acknowledgment System.

Instructions were issued to officers and staff of Information Technology Directorate, One Window Operation Directorate and Estate Wing to make it functional during the weekly holidays. The system was installed at One Window Operation Directorate for updating / informing the applicants about the status and progress on their applications.

Chairman, CDA, directed staff and officers of One Window Operation Directorate, I T Directorate and Directorate of Estate Management Wing to feed pending data during the weekly holidays and ensure that system should be functional in all respects on Monday.

In case of failure concerned directorate would be held responsible and no delay in this regard would be tolerated.

CDA chairman also inspected the different facilities being provided at "One Window Operation Directorate" and directed the official concerned to further improve the facilities. He said that One Window Operation Directorate is established for facilitating the general public by providing them all facilities under one roof. Therefore, officers and officials have to resolve problems of the citizen with diligence so that the citizens be facilitated in the befitting manners.

Instructions were also issued to create proper file storage facility at one window and adjacent to BCS offices. It was also directed that loss of file will be attributed to all dealing staff from deputy director below.

