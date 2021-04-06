UrduPoint.com
CDA Chief For Better Facilities In F-9 Park

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 08:18 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Amir Ali Ahmed has directed formations concerned to take all possible measures to provide better facilities to the citizens in F-9 Park.

He directed for installation of cameras to improve security, construction of new washrooms, planting of seasonal flowers and other improved facilities in park.

Member Finance and Member Admin paid a detailed visit to F-9 Park and reviewed the facilities being provided to the citizens.

He directed that beautiful flowers should be planted along the jogging tracks to make them more beautiful. He directed that tennis courts in the park should be constructed and repaired immediately and three new washrooms should also be constructed in the park.

