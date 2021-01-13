UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Chief For Early Completion Of Capital Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 10:15 PM

CDA chief for early completion of Capital Hospital

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Aamir Ali Ahmed visited under construction block of Capital Hospital on and directed the concerned authorities to ensure timely completion of the project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Aamir Ali Ahmed visited under construction block of Capital Hospital on and directed the concerned authorities to ensure timely completion of the project.

He also directed them to construct an under ground parking at Capital Hospital.

Member engineering briefed the Chairman at the occasion and said that the project was supposed to be completed in March of the current year, but due to coronavirus situation in previous year the project is expected to be completed little bit late than the said time.

This additional block will have the capacity of 100 beds.

Air conditioning and other facilities will also be available.

The departments of ICU and CCU will be established in this block and all OPDs and Diagnostic centers of the hospitals will be in the basement.

Speaking at the occasion, Chairman CDA directed for floor wise completion of the block and said that work should also be started on installation of air conditioning system, lifts, HVC system and others such installations.

The administration of the hospital should complete PC 1 regarding furnishing and equipment so that there would be no delay in work. Chairman CDA said at the occasion that he will himself inspect the construction work every week.

Related Topics

March Capital Development Authority All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai’s public and private sectors join forces t ..

51 minutes ago

Restoring focus on circular economy in aftermath o ..

51 minutes ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Khalid ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy sees commercial complaints dropping ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s fast response to request of Jewish Yemeni ..

1 hour ago

MBRF registers significant achievements amidst unp ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.