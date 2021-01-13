CDA chief for early completion of Capital Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Aamir Ali Ahmed visited under construction block of Capital Hospital on and directed the concerned authorities to ensure timely completion of the project.

He also directed them to construct an under ground parking at Capital Hospital.

Member engineering briefed the Chairman at the occasion and said that the project was supposed to be completed in March of the current year, but due to coronavirus situation in previous year the project is expected to be completed little bit late than the said time.

This additional block will have the capacity of 100 beds.

Air conditioning and other facilities will also be available.

The departments of ICU and CCU will be established in this block and all OPDs and Diagnostic centers of the hospitals will be in the basement.

Speaking at the occasion, Chairman CDA directed for floor wise completion of the block and said that work should also be started on installation of air conditioning system, lifts, HVC system and others such installations.

The administration of the hospital should complete PC 1 regarding furnishing and equipment so that there would be no delay in work. Chairman CDA said at the occasion that he will himself inspect the construction work every week.