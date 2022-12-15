CDA chief for expediting development work in Sector E-12

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Chairman Capital Development Authority Captain (R) Muhammad Usman Younis, after reviewing the development works in new sectors on Thursday, expressed displeasure over the slow pace of work in Sector E-12.

He issued instructions that the development activities on the tenders issued in Sector E-12 should be expedited to ensure immediate possession to the allottees.

In this regard, he further said that in order to solve the long-standing problem of the residents on an emergency basis due to the proportion of population in the city, the desired results are not being achieved.

He issued instructions that the speed of work on the ongoing projects in Sector E-12 should be accelerated and he should be informed on a daily basis about it. He further directed that all out efforts should be made to speed up development work in Sector E-12.

The Chairman CDA expressed strong displeasure with the Engineering Wing of the Authority and warned them to use their professional skills to take urgent steps to solve the long-standing problem of housing in the city.