CDA Chief For Speedy Development Work In Sectors

Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2022 | 07:23 PM

CDA chief for speedy development work in sectors

On the directions of Chairman Capital Development Authority Captain (R) Muhammad Usman Younis, special attention is being given to sector development in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :On the directions of Chairman Capital Development Authority Captain (R) Muhammad Usman Younis, special attention is being given to sector development in Islamabad.

In this regard, the residual development work in all sectors is being completed while the hindrances in the sector development are also being removed.

In line with the directions of the Chairman CDA, the development works are being carried out at a fast pace in sector I-12 of Islamabad by the concerned departments.

In this regard, more than 18% of the development works have been completed in sub-sectors I-12/2 and I-12/3, while steps are being taken to accelerate the pace of work in the remaining parts of these sub-sectors. Effective strategies are being adopted so that all the obstacles in development works can be resolved at the earliest.

Additionally, the earthwork work in Sector I-12/1 and I-12/4 is also going on at a fast pace. While the land directorate is in constant contact with the victims to resolve the problems of the victims of the relevant sector.

In this regard, an important meeting will also be held with the affectees in the coming week and soon the remaining development works will be started, Said CDA official.

It should be noted that the development work in Sector I-12 was stalled for a long time, but now special attention is being paid to the sector development so that the allottees can be given possession of the plots.

On this occasion, Chairman CDA said that meeting the housing needs in view of the growing population is among the top priorities of the organization.

