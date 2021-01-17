CDA chief inaugurates F-10 signal free road project

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Amir Ali Ahmed, on Sunday directed formations concerned to make F-10 service road east a signal free road while utilizing indigenous resources of the authority.

The Chairman visited F-10 sector along with Director Machinery Pool Organization (MPO), Director Environment and other officers and inaugurated F-10 signal free project.

Speaking at the occasion, Chairman CDA said available resources should be utilized for completion of this project.

Construction material for F-10 signal free project would be prepared by CDA's own Asphalt plant which would cut down expense, he remarked.

CDA planned to complete this project as soon as possible, he added.

He said that this project would facilitate the citizens coming to F-10 markaz and F-9 park. This traffic plan would help reduce traffic pressure side by side decrease the ratio of traffic accidents in the area.

Trafic management plan would also be devised for Nazim-Uddin Road, and Serina Chowk to initiate signal free projects, he said.