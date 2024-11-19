Open Menu

CDA Chief Inspects Construction Work On Sarena Chowk, F8 Interchanges

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2024 | 07:33 PM

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Tuesday conducted a detailed visit of the Sarena Chowk and Jinnah Avenue F-8 Interchange projects and reviewed the ongoing progress of construction work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Tuesday conducted a detailed visit of the Sarena Chowk and Jinnah Avenue F-8 Interchange projects and reviewed the ongoing progress of construction work.

He also inspected the ongoing construction activities at the sites.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Memon, relevant CDA officers, contractors, and consultants were also present.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa instructed the contractors to ensure the completion of the projects within the stipulated time frame under all circumstances.

He also praised the workers involved in the projects. Additionally, he directed that the process of reallocation of service lines be completed promptly.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa emphasized that the pace of work should be further increased by ensuring 24/7 operations on the projects, while the construction work should be carried out simultaneously at various sections of the projects.

He also instructed that work on the flyover at the Jinnah Avenue F-8 Interchange be initiated at the same time.

Chairman CDA stated that the highest standards of construction work must be ensured.

He further mentioned that the Federal Minister for Interior, Mohsin Naqvi, is personally monitoring the progress of both projects.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa was also briefed on the ongoing construction work at the sites.

He was informed that all activities on the projects are in line with the timelines and schedules, with construction work proceeding simultaneously on various sections, including the underpasses.

The work on piling and casting of girders is also progressing rapidly.

