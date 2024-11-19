CDA Chief Inspects Construction Work On Sarena Chowk, F8 Interchanges
Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2024 | 07:33 PM
Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Tuesday conducted a detailed visit of the Sarena Chowk and Jinnah Avenue F-8 Interchange projects and reviewed the ongoing progress of construction work
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Tuesday conducted a detailed visit of the Sarena Chowk and Jinnah Avenue F-8 Interchange projects and reviewed the ongoing progress of construction work.
He also inspected the ongoing construction activities at the sites.
On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Memon, relevant CDA officers, contractors, and consultants were also present.
Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa instructed the contractors to ensure the completion of the projects within the stipulated time frame under all circumstances.
He also praised the workers involved in the projects. Additionally, he directed that the process of reallocation of service lines be completed promptly.
Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa emphasized that the pace of work should be further increased by ensuring 24/7 operations on the projects, while the construction work should be carried out simultaneously at various sections of the projects.
He also instructed that work on the flyover at the Jinnah Avenue F-8 Interchange be initiated at the same time.
Chairman CDA stated that the highest standards of construction work must be ensured.
He further mentioned that the Federal Minister for Interior, Mohsin Naqvi, is personally monitoring the progress of both projects.
Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa was also briefed on the ongoing construction work at the sites.
He was informed that all activities on the projects are in line with the timelines and schedules, with construction work proceeding simultaneously on various sections, including the underpasses.
The work on piling and casting of girders is also progressing rapidly.
Recent Stories
Vawda terms PTI’s upcoming protest face-saving tactics
Three police officials booked in fake currency scam
Naat competition held on 2nd day of academic week of FBISE
Pakistan Pavilion hosts panel discussion on Building Resilient Food Systems at C ..
Teenager gunned down in Wah Cantt
TEVTA projects reviewed in KP
Intensity of smog decreases in Punjab; Lahore still polluted
Encroachments removed from Sargodha Road
All issues of Karachi Metropolitan University to be resolved: Mayor Karachi
Int’l kabaddi festival held at Kartarpur
LDA reclaims 55 plots
Traffic police apprehend 80 underage bikers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Vawda terms PTI’s upcoming protest face-saving tactics3 minutes ago
-
Three police officials booked in fake currency scam3 minutes ago
-
Naat competition held on 2nd day of academic week of FBISE4 minutes ago
-
Teenager gunned down in Wah Cantt4 minutes ago
-
TEVTA projects reviewed in KP7 minutes ago
-
Intensity of smog decreases in Punjab; Lahore still polluted7 minutes ago
-
Encroachments removed from Sargodha Road7 minutes ago
-
All issues of Karachi Metropolitan University to be resolved: Mayor Karachi30 minutes ago
-
LDA reclaims 55 plots30 minutes ago
-
Traffic police apprehend 80 underage bikers7 minutes ago
-
NA panel slams mismanagement in Hajj, Zaireen affairs17 minutes ago
-
Four held for kite-flying17 minutes ago