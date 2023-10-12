Open Menu

CDA Chief Inspects Development Work Of C Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2023 | 11:27 PM

CDA chief inspects development work of C Sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq Thursday visited sectors C-14, C-15, and C-16 and inspected the ongoing development work.

The relevant officials of the authority were also present during the visit and gave detailed briefings on the progress of development work, said a news release.

Anwar ul Haq directed that obstacles hindering development work in various sectors should be swiftly removed to ensure the completion of development projects.

Furthermore, he instructed that in areas where development work has been delayed for an extended period, immediate action should be taken to complete these projects and acquire lands for public use.

He added that the completion of development projects in these sectors will help meet the increasing residential needs of the city's residents.

