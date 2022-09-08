UrduPoint.com

CDA Chief Inspects Ongoing Projects Of Capital City

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2022 | 07:36 PM

Chief Commissioner, ICT/Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA) captain (Retd) Muhammad Usman Thursday conducted a surprise visit to High Court, Margalla Avenue, Khayaban-e-Iqbal, 11th & 12th Avenue projects to monitor the progress

He also visited Sector E-11 to check working of different departments for provision of Services in the area.

Chairman said that all ongoing development projects would be completed in time and directed that slackness at any level will not be tolerated.

Meanwhile anti-encroachment operation against illegal block-factories, structures and shops has been conducted by CDA Enforcement, Roads and MPO Directorates.

CDA land has been cleared from encroachments for construction of Bhara Kahu Bypass.

Assistant Commissioner (Secretariat) provided magisterial cover during the operation.

