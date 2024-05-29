CDA Chief Meets Environmental Expert To Discuss Preventing Forest Fire
Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Wednesday met with Environmental Expert Rizwan Mehboob.
With extensive experience in forestry and environmental issues, Rizwan Mahboob will voluntarily offer his services to the CDA for managing and preventing forest fires, said a news release issued here.
His expertise will also be utilized for forest protection, the press release added.
Rizwan Mahboob will provide guidance on the conservation and enhancement of wildlife in Islamabad and advise CDA departments on water conservation strategies.
Meanwhile, Director General Capital Emergency Services, Dr Abdul Rehman, has been directed to conduct an audit of forest fires and identify weaknesses in current prevention and firefighting measures.
