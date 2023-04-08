CDA chief offers free access to park swings for Christians on Easter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Noor ul Amin Mengal has announced that all facilities in the city's parks will be made available free of charge to the Christian community on the occasion of Easter.

This announcement was made during a meeting with the Christian staff from the Sanitation Directorate, highlighting the CDA's commitment to promoting diversity and equal access to public spaces.

"The concerned estate commissioner and concerned officers should ensure that all facilities including swings are provided free of cost to the Christian community," he added.

Chairman congratulated the Christian community across the country on the occasion of Easter and announced free access to swings in the parks for children of the community.

Mengal acknowledged the significant role of the Christian community in the development and prosperity of the Federal capital.

He also directed for immediate resolution of problems faced by the Christian employees working in the Sanitation Wing.

In a separate event, the Chairman CDA distributed cash salary to private cleaning staff.