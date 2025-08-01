CDA Chief orders acceleration of development projects across Islamabad sectors

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, has directed authorities to expedite development work across several key sectors of the capital, while ensuring strict adherence to quality and construction standards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, has directed authorities to expedite development work across several key sectors of the capital, while ensuring strict adherence to quality and construction standards.

The directive came during a high-level meeting held at CDA Headquarters, attended by senior officials including CDA Member Administration and Estate Talat Mahmood, Member Finance Tahir Naeem, Member Engineering Syed Nafasat Raza, Member Planning Dr. Khalid Hafiz, Member Environment Esfandyar Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, and other senior officers.

The meeting reviewed ongoing development efforts in Sectors C-14, C-15, C-16, E-12, I-12, Park Enclave, Shaheen Chowk, Faizabad Interchange, and Kashmir Chowk.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized the importance of speeding up construction work, while maintaining transparency and high standards.

“There must be no compromise on the quality of construction. Development must move faster and be visible to the public,” Randhawa stated.

He instructed that CDA directorates, particularly the Directorate of the DC CDA, establish camp offices in sectors where development is ongoing.

These offices are expected to address residents’ complaints at their doorstep and ensure timely, lawful resolutions.

Highlighting the need for improved aesthetics and urban planning, the chairman called for modern lighting systems and upgraded road infrastructure in all new sectors.

He also ordered the widening of major roads and the removal of encroachments and illegal structures in accordance with legal procedures.

In Park Enclave, he specifically directed that the pace of development and installation of street lights be intensified.

Addressing bureaucratic hurdles, Randhawa stressed that all bottlenecks delaying CDA sector projects be removed on a priority basis.

The chairman also acknowledged the recent success of CDA’s commercial property initiatives. “The performance of the relevant wings in the auction of plots and shops has been commendable,” he said, instructing the Finance Wing to allocate adequate funds to sustain momentum in development.

Looking ahead, Randhawa issued clear instructions for the upgradation of the Diplomatic Enclave to international standards, indicating a broader vision for infrastructural enhancement across the capital.