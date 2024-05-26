CDA chief orders swift completion of IT work for 93 civil courts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, directed that all the IT work, including the video conference room for 93 Civil Courts, should be completed at earliest.

An official source told APP, Muhammad Ali also instructed that the IT work and other repairs be commenced promptly.

The CDA chief said that third-party validation of the 93 civil courts should be carried out by NESPAK while the payments should be made after the satisfaction of the judges.

The official briefed that the construction expenses of the 93 Civil Courts were borne by the CDA and courts have been operational for the past one and a half years.

The 93 Civil Courts were made operational only after the completion of the civil work, he said adding that the courts were constructed at a cost of Rs 2 billion.

Chairman CDA also visited the Litigant Facilitation Center in G-10/1 and directed the concerned officials that the construction work of the centre should be resumed without delay.

"There will be zero tolerance for any shortcomings in the quality and speed of the work, while all the projects should be completed as soon as it possible," he added.

