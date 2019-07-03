CDA chief seeks report regarding degree verification in two days

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :The matter of pending inquiries and degree verification process in the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is approaching to a logical conclusion Chairman, CDA has instructed HRD Directorate to put up the findings of reports of the inquiries within two days.

Chairman directed, so that action in the light of the reports compile by the inquiry officers be taken accordingly while Degree Verification Cell has been directed to complete cross verification of the degrees within one month.

Chairman, CDA has passed these directions while reviewing the progress on degree verification progress and pending inquiries. The meeting was attended by the concerned officers of the Authority.

Chairman, CDA was apprised that presently, 201 inquiries are being conducted out of which 142 are fact findings and 59 are formal inquiries. He was briefed that 76 reports in this regard has so far been received which includes 55 facts finding and 21 formal inquiries.

While showing displeasure and directed the HRD Directorate to issue final reminder to concerned officers to conclude the inquiries within one month.

Chairman, CDA was briefed that 20% work of degree cross verification has been completed, he was informed that out of 846 employees degrees 169 employees degrees were forwarded to HEC for cross verification out of which 119 has been received back while remaining are in process. The chairman, CDA also showed his anger over snailed progress in the matter and directed to complete the cross verification process within one month.

Chairman, CDA directed the HRD Directorate to issue final reminder to the Directors of the formations to forward degrees/testimonials/educational certificates of non-gazetted employees working under their administrative control for verification from concerned issuing department through Security Directorate. In case of failure the slackness will be placed in their annual confidential report dossier.