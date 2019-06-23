UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Chief Stops To Procurement Of Luxury Vehicles From Islamabad Highway Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 03:00 PM

CDA chief stops to procurement of luxury vehicles from Islamabad highway project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Amir Ali Ahmed has stopped the civic body for procurement of luxury vehicles from Islamabad highway project.

Traditionally, CDA purchases luxury vehicles during each engineering project which were under the uses of the CDA officers now the incumbent management has decided to do away with the provision of procurement of luxury vehicles, a press release said here.

During the highway project CDA had purchased seven vehicles but Chairman CDA has decided to forgo this provision and divert the availability of funds for development works or procurement of ambulance to establish a trauma centre on the highway.

It is pertinent to mention there was provision for purchase a fortuner luxury vehicle during this project. The chairman also directed member engineering that in future no luxury vehicle should be included in any project.

Related Topics

Islamabad Vehicles Vehicle Amir Ali Capital Development Authority From

Recent Stories

Dollar to hit as high as Rs185: Khawaja Asif

1 hour ago

Rain forecast for today amid scorching heat

1 hour ago

3 hours ago

Hamza Ali Abbasi is celebrating 35th birthday toda ..

3 hours ago

WC 2019: Pakistan to play against South Africa tod ..

4 hours ago

Bollywood’s Riteish Deshmukh extends support to ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.