CDA chief suspends 18 employees over Rs 7 bln corruption scandal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) continues its inquiry into alleged corruption within the Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) Land Department, prompting the suspension of 18 officers and employees by the CDA Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) continues its inquiry into alleged corruption within the Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) Land Department, prompting the suspension of 18 officers and employees by the CDA Chairman.

A confidential notification from the Deputy Director of CDA disclosed that the suspended individuals comprise an Assistant Accounts Officer, Senior Accountant, Deputy Collector, and four Patwaris. Additionally, two Assistants, seven Junior Assistants, and a Record Keeper from the Deputy Commissioner’s office are also among those suspended, citing violations of the CDA Employees Regulation 1992.

CDA officials attribute the suspensions to the ongoing FIA inquiry, which stems from a fraudulent allotment scandal discovered last year, valued at approximately Rs 6.

9 billion. In response, CDA Chairman Capt. (Retd.) Anwar-ul-Haq initiated an internal investigation, subsequently directing the FIA to pursue further inquiry.

Former CDA members, including Afnan Alam, have faced arrest in connection with the FIA investigation. Nine CDA officers, including an Assistant Director, three Patwaris, and a dealing assistant, have also been detained. However, former Director Sardar Anwar, a tehsildar, property dealers, and ten other officers who are also allegedly involved in the Land Department corruption scandal remain at large.