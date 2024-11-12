Open Menu

CDA Chief Urges Faster Progress On Serena Chowk, Jinnah Avenue Interchange Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2024 | 07:00 PM

CDA chief urges faster progress on Serena Chowk, Jinnah Avenue Interchange Projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Tuesday inspected the progress of the Sareena Chowk and Jinnah Avenue Interchange projects, expressing satisfaction with the current work pace while calling for accelerated efforts to ensure timely completion.

Senior officials from relevant CDA departments accompanied him during his site visit.

CDA spokesperson said while qouting Chairman Randhawa was briefed on the ongoing work, including the transfer of electricity, gas, and other utility lines.

He said that work has also commenced on the two underpasses at the Sareena Chowk Interchange, with simultaneous construction efforts underway across both project sites.

To meet project deadlines, Chairman Randhawa directed that construction continue round-the-clock, with engineers from NESPAK required to maintain a constant presence on-site.

He instructed the team to begin flyover construction at Jinnah Avenue Interchange promptly and to plan landscaping and beautification alongside the main construction works.

He also emphasised the importance of removing any obstacles to ensure smooth operations.

Chairman Randhawa stressed that while swift construction is essential, maintaining high-quality standards is equally critical. He added that these projects are expected to enhance Islamabad’s road infrastructure, aiming to ease traffic congestion and improve commuter flow across the capital city.

Related Topics

Islamabad Electricity Visit Road Traffic Progress SITE Muhammad Ali Gas Capital Development Authority From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I ..

After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I series against Australia

2 hours ago
 Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l ..

Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l, local markets

2 hours ago
 PTI several leaders detained by police from outsid ..

PTI several leaders detained by police from outside Adiala jail

3 hours ago
 PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s re ..

PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran ..

Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC

3 hours ago
 NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigatin ..

NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC

3 hours ago
SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov ..

SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14

3 hours ago
 Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December ..

Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC

4 hours ago
 Punjab govt closes schools across all districts am ..

Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog

6 hours ago
 PM to attend opening session COP-29 today

PM to attend opening session COP-29 today

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan