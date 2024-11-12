CDA chief urges faster progress on Serena Chowk, Jinnah Avenue Interchange Projects

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Tuesday inspected the progress of the Sareena Chowk and Jinnah Avenue Interchange projects, expressing satisfaction with the current work pace while calling for accelerated efforts to ensure timely completion.

Senior officials from relevant CDA departments accompanied him during his site visit.

CDA spokesperson said while qouting Chairman Randhawa was briefed on the ongoing work, including the transfer of electricity, gas, and other utility lines.

He said that work has also commenced on the two underpasses at the Sareena Chowk Interchange, with simultaneous construction efforts underway across both project sites.

To meet project deadlines, Chairman Randhawa directed that construction continue round-the-clock, with engineers from NESPAK required to maintain a constant presence on-site.

He instructed the team to begin flyover construction at Jinnah Avenue Interchange promptly and to plan landscaping and beautification alongside the main construction works.

He also emphasised the importance of removing any obstacles to ensure smooth operations.

Chairman Randhawa stressed that while swift construction is essential, maintaining high-quality standards is equally critical. He added that these projects are expected to enhance Islamabad’s road infrastructure, aiming to ease traffic congestion and improve commuter flow across the capital city.