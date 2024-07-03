Open Menu

CDA Chief Urges Modernization Via Public-Private Partnership

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2024 | 05:50 PM

CDA chief urges modernization via Public-Private Partnership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that adopting the practices of the Public Private Partnership Authority (P3A) would transform the Authority into a dynamic institution.

While chairing a meeting here Wednesday, he said that P3A would provide technical support to the CDA for investment in the real estate sector. "We aim to utilize the assistance and expertise of the P3A to initiate major projects for the promotion of tourism in Islamabad," he added.

The P3A and international consultants attended the meeting.

The Chairman CDA said that instead of auctioning assets, a policy to create permanent sources of income would be implemented.

"Through the platform of the Public Private Partnership Authority, the CDA is keen to work on projects that generate permanent income," he added.

Muhammad Ali said the CDA is considering to initiate the projects for permanent sources of income through a professionally strong platform.

He said that the authority is planning to start short-term and long-term projects with the assistance of the Public Private Partnership Authority.

It was decided in the meeting that the teams from both institutions would work together and consider the projects to be initiated. The experiences and expertise of other government institutions will be utilized in this regard, the meeting decided.

Related Topics

Islamabad Muhammad Ali Capital Development Authority From Government

Recent Stories

PM for expanding barter trade between Pakistan, Ru ..

PM for expanding barter trade between Pakistan, Russia

43 minutes ago
 Replies sought on Imran Khan’s plea for meeting ..

Replies sought on Imran Khan’s plea for meeting his sons

3 hours ago
 Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving I ..

Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving India, Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ..

Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ECP protest case

4 hours ago
 Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB ch ..

Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB chairman over team’s poor perf ..

4 hours ago
 Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing ..

Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing case

4 hours ago
Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon ..

Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting

5 hours ago
 Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier Le ..

Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

9 hours ago
 Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de Fra ..

Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead

18 hours ago
 116 killed in stampede at India religious gatherin ..

116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan