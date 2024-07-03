CDA Chief Urges Modernization Via Public-Private Partnership
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that adopting the practices of the Public Private Partnership Authority (P3A) would transform the Authority into a dynamic institution.
While chairing a meeting here Wednesday, he said that P3A would provide technical support to the CDA for investment in the real estate sector. "We aim to utilize the assistance and expertise of the P3A to initiate major projects for the promotion of tourism in Islamabad," he added.
The P3A and international consultants attended the meeting.
The Chairman CDA said that instead of auctioning assets, a policy to create permanent sources of income would be implemented.
"Through the platform of the Public Private Partnership Authority, the CDA is keen to work on projects that generate permanent income," he added.
Muhammad Ali said the CDA is considering to initiate the projects for permanent sources of income through a professionally strong platform.
He said that the authority is planning to start short-term and long-term projects with the assistance of the Public Private Partnership Authority.
It was decided in the meeting that the teams from both institutions would work together and consider the projects to be initiated. The experiences and expertise of other government institutions will be utilized in this regard, the meeting decided.
Recent Stories
PM for expanding barter trade between Pakistan, Russia
Replies sought on Imran Khan’s plea for meeting his sons
Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving India, Pakistan
Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ECP protest case
Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB chairman over team’s poor perf ..
Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing case
Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting
Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024
Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead
116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Steps under way to increase cotton production in country47 seconds ago
-
Admission information centers established at IUB campuses11 minutes ago
-
Zia Langau for strengthening digital security in Quetta11 minutes ago
-
Preparations finalized to prevent water-logging in city11 minutes ago
-
Mobile dental camp set up at Camp Jail11 minutes ago
-
Policeman injured as terrorists attacked polio team in Tank11 minutes ago
-
Minister Salik for promoting religious harmony ahead of Muharram-ul-Haram21 minutes ago
-
Man injured for resisting robbery bid in Taxila31 minutes ago
-
Policeman injured as terrorists attacked polio team in Tank31 minutes ago
-
2 new bridges being built on Nullah Bhed with Rs. 80m: DC31 minutes ago
-
District admin takes measures to ensure peace and security during Moharram-ul-Haram31 minutes ago
-
Mayor directs adequate cleanliness arrangements for Muharram31 minutes ago