CDA chief visits Bhara Kahu bypass to inspect ongoing construction work

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Captain (Retd) Muhammad Usman Younis on Monday visited the Bahara Kahu Bhara Kahu Bypass Project to review the progress and pace of work.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Captain (Retd) Muhammad Usman Younis on Monday visited the Bahara Kahu Bhara Kahu Bypass Project to review the progress and pace of work.

Member Engineering, Member Planning, Member Environment, and officers of NLC also accompanied him on this occasion.

While giving a briefing to the chairman, it was said that the work on all parts of the project was going at a fast pace.

He was further informed that work had been done on 27 out of 32 piles of the Interchange while seven piles had been installed on Nala bridge and grid recasting work had also been started.

Similarly, the earthwork work at various places of the project was also going on swiftly.

He was further informed that the piling work on the elevated part of the project would be started on Tuesday (November 1).

The chairman was told that in the light of the orders of the Islamabad High Court, no work was being done with regard to the project within the limits of 1,323 meters area of the Quaid-e-Azam University.

On the occasion, the chairman issued instructions to the relevant departments and said that besides speeding up the work speed, high quality of work should also be ensured in all circumstances and the project should be completed within the stipulated period.