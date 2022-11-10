CDA chief visits Capital hospital, inspected ongoing construction work

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Captain (R) Muhammad Usman Younis Thursday visited Capital Hospital and inaugurated newly constructed modern laboratory.

On this occasion, the officers of the relevant departments were also present.

According to the details, the newly constructed laboratory in Capital Hospital is equipped with modern technology to provide all possible facilities to the patients coming to the hospital.

The new and modern laboratory built in Capital Hospital, PCR lab facilities including high speed chemistry analyzer, high speed special chemistry analyzer, blood gas analyzer, electrolyte analyzer will be provided to the patients.

On this occasion, Chairman directed that special care should be taken for women and especially senior citizens coming to the hospital.

He further directed to identify four suitable places in the city for establishment of collection units.

He also directed the concerned formations to make arrangements for providing facility of home collection.

Chairman Usman Younis while issuing instructions to the concerned departments said that the pace of work should be accelerated and superior quality of work be ensured and all out efforts be made to complete the project before the scheduled time and all available resources should be utilized in this regard.