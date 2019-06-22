UrduPoint.com
CDA chief visits I-12 dumping site, appreciates work done by staff

Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Amer Ali Ahmed visited dumping site sector I-12 and appreciated the work being done by the CDA and MCI staff for covering the dumped waste

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Amer Ali Ahmed visited dumping site sector I-12 and appreciated the work being done by the CDA and MCI staff for covering the dumped waste.

Residents of the locality were facing difficulties due to heaps of garbage dupmed along the roadside,therefore work on soil covering of dumped waste is being carried out from last few days.

On this occasion, Chairman, CDA directed to carry out tree plantation in the area being covered by the soil.

The Chairman, CDA directed the staff to cooperate with MCI staff regarding filling / covering of the dumping site.

He said that due to covering/filling of dumping site, residents of the adjoining sectors would be facilitated.

He directed to plant shady and ever green plants in the vicinity.

