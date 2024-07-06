CDA Chief Visits Summer Camp
Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2024 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Saturday visited the summer camp organized at F-7/4 Model College for Girls and met senior officers of the Ministry of education and other departments.
Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that a state-of-the-art art autism center will be established in the city for children suffering from autism.
In context, suitable place will be identified and allotment of land will be made for the center.
The Chairman said that a technical committee consisting of students under the Principal of Model College for Girls has been formed for the establishment of autism center.
The committee comprising upon the students of the summer camp will conduct research according to the international models of the Autism Center and the students themselves will give a briefing to the CDA board on their research.
CDA will implement these recommendations and finalize the plan.
Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that the purpose of conducting research by the students is to develop the tendency of research in students as the students participating in the summer camp have the enthusiasm of research so they will be able to express their best skills by doing research. He said that this will increase the habit of research in children.
Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that there is a dire need for an autism center in Islamabad so that children with autism can also play their role in the development of the country like other children.
The Chairman also appreciated the initiative of Federal Education for organizing the summer camp and gave a motivational lecture to the participants of the summer camp.
