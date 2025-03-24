Open Menu

CDA, Chinese Delegation Discuss Cable Car Project To Boost Islamabad Tourism

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2025 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and a Chinese consultancy firm held high-level talks on Monday to advance tourism and recreational projects in the Federal capital, with a key focus on a proposed cable car and chairlift system connecting Daman-e-Koh to Saidpur Village.

The meeting, chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, included senior officials from the authority’s environment, planning, and finance wings, alongside the Chinese delegation.

Discussions centered on the feasibility and economic benefits of the cable car project, which is expected to become a major tourist attraction.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized that the project would not only enhance Islamabad’s tourism appeal but also stimulate the local economy. "The revenue generated from this initiative will be reinvested in the city’s development," he said.

He directed officials to expedite the feasibility study, conduct a safety comparison between cable cars and chairlifts, and prepare a phased implementation plan, including the necessary PC-1 document.

The Chinese delegation praised CDA’s efforts to upgrade tourism infrastructure and pledged technical support, drawing from China’s extensive experience in similar projects.

Randhawa noted that Islamabad’s tourism potential remains untapped and expressed optimism about further collaboration with China.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation for the city’s progress.

If approved, the cable car system could significantly transform Islamabad’s tourism landscape, offering visitors a scenic and convenient travel option between two of the capital’s key destinations.

