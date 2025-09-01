CDA clears flooded areas after heavy rainfall in Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and district administration carried out a major clearance operation after heavy monsoon rains drenched Islamabad, with the highest downpour recorded in Sector H-8 at 99mm.

Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, along with Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, oversaw the operation in the field following the directions of Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

Other rainfall measurements included 78mm in Golra, 46mm in Saidpur, and a citywide average of 70mm, according to official data.

The worst accumulation was reported in Sector G-11, where large pools of water formed.

Authorities confirmed that 70 percent of the water had already been drained by late night, with remaining areas cleared by morning.

Diplomatic Enclave and Saidpur village, which also faced flooding, were fully drained within hours.

“All major roads in Islamabad are now clear and traffic is moving as normal,” Randhawa said, noting that joint teams from CDA, the Emergency and Disaster Management wing, the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), and the district administration were deployed across the city.

CDA staff and machinery remained stationed at storm drains and nullahs to monitor water flow and prevent further blockages.

Randhawa instructed officials to maintain strict round-the-clock surveillance of low-lying areas, underpasses, and water channels.

Residents were advised to avoid unnecessary travel and to use the CDA and district administration’s emergency helplines — 16 and 1334 — for urgent assistance during the monsoon season.

Officials stressed that timely response helped restore normalcy in the capital and reduced the risk of prolonged flooding.