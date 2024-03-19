Open Menu

CDA Closes All Trails Till Mrach 23rd

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2024 | 07:40 PM

CDA closes all trails till Mrach 23rd

On the occasion of March 23 (Parade Day) the administration of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) announced that in Islamabad tourist places located at Trail No. 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 has been closed for public from 19th March to 23rd March from 5AM to 5PM due to Parade preparations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) On the occasion of March 23 (Parade Day) the administration of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) announced that in Islamabad tourist places located at Trail No. 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 has been closed for public from 19th March to 23rd March from 5AM to 5PM due to Parade preparations.

On this occasion, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) administration has also appealed to the public to avoid any trouble from March 19 to March 23 from 5AM to 5PM on Trail No. 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 don't visit these places.

It should be noted that after March 23 (Parade Day) the mentioned trails will be opened for the public as per the schedule.

