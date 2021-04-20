UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Collects 3,000 Tons Garbage From Federal Capital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 09:54 PM

CDA collects 3,000 tons garbage from federal capital

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has collected a total of 3,000 tons of garbage in a single day by using its own resources to clean up the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has collected a total of 3,000 tons of garbage in a single day by using its own resources to clean up the city.

According to the press release issued on Tuesday, around 1600 tons of garbage was collected from the different sectors of the Federal capital while 1400 tons of garbage was collected and disposed off the suburbs and rural areas of city.

The CDA administration striving hard to modernize and improve the sanitation system in the city for the provision of latest facilities to the citizens.

The suburbs areas including Sohan, Pandorian, Zia Masjid, Khanna Bridge, Lehtar Road, Tarlai, Tramri and other are using their resources to collect 1400 tons of garbage daily.

The authority has as many as 2100 laborers to control the sanitation situation in the city.

At present, the authority has seven garbage compactors, nine dumpers, six buckets, two mechanical sweepers, seven skip lifters, two excavators, five Suzuki mini dumpers, three Shehzur mini dumpers and 15,00 garbage boxes in different markets.

The Sanitation Department clean streets, neighborhoods, houses and main highways on a daily basis, while rural and suburban areas of the city are cleaned after a gap of two to three days.

Related Topics

Road Market Capital Development Authority Mosque From Suzuki Mini

Recent Stories

Rain expected in city Lahore during next 24 hours

4 minutes ago

Big crowd and drone-delivered trophy kick off Chin ..

4 minutes ago

11 boys schools in Attock fails to achieve enrollm ..

4 minutes ago

UK Atomic Authorities Award $4.2Mln In Contracts F ..

4 minutes ago

ADC ensures monitoring of markets

13 minutes ago

Secretary Irrigation inspects Sasta Bazaar at Kurr ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.