CDA collects 3,000 tons garbage from federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has collected a total of 3,000 tons of garbage in a single day by using its own resources to clean up the city.

According to the press release issued on Tuesday, around 1600 tons of garbage was collected from the different sectors of the Federal capital while 1400 tons of garbage was collected and disposed off the suburbs and rural areas of city.

The CDA administration striving hard to modernize and improve the sanitation system in the city for the provision of latest facilities to the citizens.

The suburbs areas including Sohan, Pandorian, Zia Masjid, Khanna Bridge, Lehtar Road, Tarlai, Tramri and other are using their resources to collect 1400 tons of garbage daily.

The authority has as many as 2100 laborers to control the sanitation situation in the city.

At present, the authority has seven garbage compactors, nine dumpers, six buckets, two mechanical sweepers, seven skip lifters, two excavators, five Suzuki mini dumpers, three Shehzur mini dumpers and 15,00 garbage boxes in different markets.

The Sanitation Department clean streets, neighborhoods, houses and main highways on a daily basis, while rural and suburban areas of the city are cleaned after a gap of two to three days.