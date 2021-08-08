CDA collects over Rs 38mln revenue in July 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :The Building Control Directorate of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has collected over Rs 38 million during the month of July this year.

According to details, the Directorate has released 11 completion certificate to residential buildings in July after completion and thorough inspection in which Rs 716,387 was received, as well as two commercial buildings in Rs 7,230,790, for approval of eleven residential buildings in Rs 150,150 in addition Rs 29,274,925 received for issuing NOC to 33 commercial buildings.

In the matter of issuing NOC to residential buildings Rs 990,360 was received from the owners and developers.