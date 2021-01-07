CDA collects revenue Rs 1.92 blns from building maps during last year

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has collected revenue of Rs 1.92 billion for the approval of building plans during the year 2020 while 2315 building maps have been approved.

According to details, Capital Development Authority (CDA) management has collected record revenue in the year 2020 for the approval of maps of commercial and residential buildings despite the worst outbreak of COVID-19.

From January, 2020 to 31.12.2020, the authority has approved total 2315 building maps.

In these maps, 2075 residential and 138 commercial buildings have been approved.

Last year, completion certificates of 359 buildings have been issued by the civic body.

However, revenue of Rs. 1.92 billion has been collected in respect of building approval fees.