CDA Collects Rs 200mln Revenue





ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The Building Control Directorate of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has collected Rs. 200 million during the month of September this year.

According to CDA spokesman, the Directorate has fetched Rs. 472,000 for issuing completion certificate to a commercial building in Islamabad.

Similarly, the completion certificates were issued to some 20 residential buildings after thorough inspection against which Rs. 10 million were received.

Likewise, over Rs 600,000 were collected after giving approval of layout plan to three commercial buildings and Rs 76,000 from four residential buildings.

The directorate also collected over Rs 100 million after issuing No-Objection-Certificate to 46 commercial buildings and Rs over 1 million from 55 residential buildings.

