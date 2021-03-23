UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Collects Rs 300 Mls Revenue During Last Month

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 08:05 PM

CDA collects Rs 300 mls revenue during last month

The Building Directorate of Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sealed residential and commercial buildings across the city on violating building rules

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :The Building Directorate of Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sealed residential and commercial buildings across the city on violating building rules.

During last one month, CDA has been collected more than Rs. 300 million revenue in terms of commercial charges.

According to an official, CDA's Directorate of Building Control has collected revenue of over Rs. 300 million in terms of maps, NOC, additional floor, building approval certificate and commercial charges.

The Building Control Directorate has sealed illegal restaurants and shops in Mall of Islamabad, Silver Oaks, 98E Blue Area for violating building rules, while the shopping centers in G-10/4, G-10/2 has been partially closed.

Similarly, three houses have been sealed for commercial use of residential buildings in I-9 and I-10.

Building Control Directorate has demolished illegal constructions in Blue Area, G-7, F-7, F-10/4, school Road F-8/4, F-8/3, F-10/1 and I-8.

CDA staff also demolished sheds and fences with the help of heavy machinery in I-8. The Building Control Directorate has also issued more than 70 notices and more than ten show cause notices for violating the rules. On the instructions of the Chairman CDA, the Building Control Directorate has not only expedited the monitoring, patrolling and identification process but also took strict action against violators.

\778

Related Topics

Islamabad Noc Road Silver Capital Development Authority Million

Recent Stories

March 23 reminds supreme sacrifices for separate h ..

2 minutes ago

Flag hoisting ceremony at Pakistan High Commission ..

2 minutes ago

Boulder Shooting Suspect Charged With 10 Counts of ..

2 minutes ago

Governor Balochistan confers civil awards

6 minutes ago

Mushtaq Ghani felicitates nation on Pakistan Day

6 minutes ago

Blinken, NATO Chief Discuss Concerns Regarding Rus ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.