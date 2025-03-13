CDA Committee To Review Leasing Of Commercial Properties
Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday decided to form a committee to review the leasing of commercial properties under the jurisdiction of DMA.
It was decided in the fifth meeting of the CDA Board, chaired by Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa.
A committee comprising officers from the Planning Wing, Finance Wing, and DMA has been formed for this purpose.
Randhawa emphasized that a review will be carried out regarding the leasing or renting of commercial properties by DMA at market rates.
The board meeting, also granted approval for the bids received in the public auction of commercial plots.
The meeting was briefed that in the recent public auction, 17 commercial plots and 15 commercial shops were auctioned.
In total, CDA received 23.4 billion rupees from the auction of 32 commercial properties.
The briefing further informed that the recent auction received bids approximately 25% higher than the reserve price, with one commercial plot receiving 126% above the reserve price, and another plot receiving 85% above the reserve price, marking a historic achievement for CDA.
Chairman CDA stated that the overwhelming response and participation in large number of investors in the auction is a testament to the trust in CDA’s business-friendly policies and measures.
Additionally, the CDA Board discussed the construction of a parking plaza on the parking plot adjacent to Centaurus Mall.
The meeting decided that the parking plaza should be designed to maximize parking capacity and should be designed as a commercial area with revenue generation in mind.
Moreover, it was decided to include reputable chartered accountant firms on CDA's panel in accordance with the law, to further improve CDA’s financial governance.
During the meeting, the plot of the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution in Sector I-10/4 was canceled due to default, and it was decided that the plot would be allotted to the ICT Employees Social Security Institution after fulfilling the legal requirements.
Recent Stories
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi marks 10th anniversary of healthcare transformation
Dubai Health leads organ donation efforts in UAE
End of March final deadline to update tax records without administrative penalti ..
MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for document attestation, criminal recor ..
RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth in 2024
Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangladesh military
Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway in Abu Dhabi
IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment appeal
Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verification for arms licenses
Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number online charity auction to support ..
GCAA issues first national regulation for certifying air navigation service prov ..
Suicide bomber detonates himself at Upper Jandola Fort in South Waziristan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SEPCO suspends 3 officers, 2 employees over power theft5 minutes ago
-
Holi celebrated in Bahawalpur, Cholistan5 minutes ago
-
CDA committee to review leasing of commercial properties5 minutes ago
-
Hind community celebrates Holi festival with fervour across northern Sindh5 minutes ago
-
Sukkur IBA University stands united against terrorism5 minutes ago
-
RDA accelerates operation against illegal constructions, encroachments15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Strengthens support for Somalia’s national identification system15 minutes ago
-
Wani lambastes India for imposing Ban on Kashmiri outfits15 minutes ago
-
ECC approves amendments to net-metering regulations15 minutes ago
-
Security forces foil terrorist attack in Jandola,eliminate 10 militants15 minutes ago
-
Officers involve in illegal detention of citizens removed from posts: IGP tells IHC15 minutes ago
-
Minister Yousaf, Archbishop Joseph discuss religious tolerance, interfaith harmony15 minutes ago