UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Completed Work On Family Park, Kanwal Lake At Shakarparian

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 07:00 PM

CDA completed work on family park, Kanwal lake at Shakarparian

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) completed work on family park and kanwal lake at tourist spot Shakarparian to promote the tourism facilities in the city.

Chairman CDA, Aamir Ali Ahmed inaugurated the family park and lake on Sunday.

According to a press release, the CDA Chairman while taking great interest in construction and beautification of tourist spots, inaugurated the family park and kanwal lake at Shakarparian to provide the best tourism facilities to the citizens of the capital.

Park has been constructed without disturbing the terrain of the site. Stones and woods have been used for making the sitting places in the park. To maintain the natural beauty of the park the CDA has planted saplings and grass, it added.

A lake was constructed at Shakarparian in 1970 which was demolished in 2006 during the construction of cultural complex. However, the citizens of Islamabad have been demanding for reconstruction of lake, therefore CDA has constructed the lake again along with a family park.

Related Topics

Islamabad SITE Sunday Capital Development Authority Family Best

Recent Stories

RAKBANK hosts virtual conference on life insurance ..

34 minutes ago

Emirati citizens can update their personal details ..

49 minutes ago

HCT celebrates remote graduation of 1,098 students

1 hour ago

Supreme Petroleum Council announces new discovery ..

2 hours ago

Du set to host third annual edition of GCF 5G MENA ..

2 hours ago

10 million U.AE users from January to October 2020 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.