CDA Completes 65 KM Roads Carpeting With Asphalt Plant

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 09:58 PM

Performance of Asphalt Plant of Capital Development Authority (CDA) remained remarkable during the year 2020, authority has completed work of repairing and carpeting of roads of 65 Kilometers with the help of its plant

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Performance of Asphalt Plant of Capital Development Authority (CDA) remained remarkable during the year 2020, authority has completed work of repairing and carpeting of roads of 65 Kilometers with the help of its plant.

According to detail, CDA's department of MPO completed work of 65 kilometer roads and streets during the year 2020.

Construction material for these roads was prepared by CDA's own asphalt plant, due to which, the authority has saved hefty amount.

These projects include, carpeting of two cycle tracks in E-7; streets of sector F-10; G-9; roads of sector I-8; Service roads; main roads and service roads of I-10; and main roads and service roads of F-11.

The work on lane marking and kerb stoning is also underway side by side. Ramps will also be constructed to facilitate the disable persons.

The work on repairing and restoration of the roads is underway in three shifts.

