CDA Completes 90 Percent Work Of Installation Of New Led Lights, Repair Of Old Street Lights

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2023 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has completed almost 90 percent work of the installation of new LED lights, and repair and maintenance of old street lights along the streets, service roads, and main avenues of the Federal capital.

“The authority has already allocated funds in this regard last month which will not only help to ensure proper lighting arrangement on these roads and streets but also control the criminal activities in the capital,” a CDA official told APP.

The official said the shortage of street lights in different sectors of the federal capital caused a recent increase in street crimes, prompting residents to raise the issue with the relevant authorities.

He said the CDA was also taking concrete steps to ensure the provision of urban facilities to the city dwellers and maintenance of infrastructure, including the installation of street lights, road carpeting and resolving water-related issues, neglected in the past.

"Special attention is being given to the completion of the remaining development works in the sectors I, G, H and D series, provision of civic facilities, and facilitating the home builders in these sectors in pursuance of the directives of Chairman CDA Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq,” he said.

Now, he said the work of installation of streetlights in the main roads and within the sectors would ensure proper lighting management in sectors, G-7, G-8, G-9, G-10 I-11, I-10, I-14. Work in sectors I-16, D-12 and others is also in full swing, he added.

Related Topics

Shortage Road Criminals Capital Development Authority

