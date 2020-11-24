UrduPoint.com
CDA Completes Construction Work At Lotus Park

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has completed work on family park and kanwal lake (Lotus Lake) at tourist spot Shakarparian to promote the tourism facilities in the city.

Taking great interest in construction and beautification of tourist spots, the Chairman CDA inaugurated the family park and kanwal lake at Shakarparian to provide the best tourism facilities to the citizens of the capital.

It happened first time since 2009 that CDA has constructed a family park in which families will be allowed in the park.

Natural beauty of the sites has been preserved during construction of family park and lake.

Park has been constructed without disturbing the terrain of the site. Stones and woods have been used for making the sitting places in the park.

To maintain the natural beauty of the park the CDA has planted saplings of trees and grass, the lake was constructed at Shakarparian in 1970 which was demolished in 2006 during the construction of cultural complex.

